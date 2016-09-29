Carpinteria Tennis Falls to Thacher

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team dropped a league match to Thacher Thursday afternoon.

In singles, Kathryn Blair, Jessica Lord, and Vicky Delk each one won set.

In doubles, the team of Josie Gordon and Maria Zamora won one set, and played scrappy tennis in the other two.

"The road does not get any easier as we will play first place Cate next week and everyone has said they are the real deal," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

With the loss, Carpinteria fell to 7-5 on the season, 0-3 in league play.

