Carpinteria Tennis Falls to TVL Leader Malibu

Tennis

Jeremy Saito and the doubles team of Bryan Taira and Sam Truax each won two sets for Carpinteria's tennis team in a 14-4 loss to Tri-Valley League leader Malibu on Monday.

Saito beat Malibu's No. 1 and No. 3 players. He lost to the No. 3 player in the league tournament last year.

"It was a back and forth battle but Jeremy has been playing really well lately and just controlled a majority of the points. He eventually finished with a 7-5 victory," said coach Charles Bryant.

"Our boys are growing up quickly and getting a lot of great experience against many solid teams. And they are benefiting as they continue to grow and improve," he added.

Carpinteria is now 3-10 overall and 1-3 in the TVL.