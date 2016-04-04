Carpinteria Tennis Falls to Ventura

Tennis

Carpinteria's boys tennis team returned to the courts after a spring break and dropped a 12-6 non-league match against Ventura on Monday.

Bryan Taira played singles for the first time this season and went 1-2.

"I thought he played well enough, it was just his inexperience that hurt him," coach Charles Bryant said. "He is such a great athlete he will adapt."

The Warriors were missing two starters due to sickness.

"We shuffled our lineup a bit and I was pleased with how they adapted to their new roles or with their new partners," Bryant said. "In doubles, No. 2 Sam Truax/Luke Nahooikaika played together for the first time but seemed like veterans as they swept all of their sets. No. 3 Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika also picked up a doubles win and nearly came away with a second, falling just short.

Carpinteria (3-7) plays Cate on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League match.

