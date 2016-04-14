Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Carpinteria Tennis Gets Back on Winning Track

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 14, 2016 | 5:21 p.m.

The Carpinteria boys tennis team got back in the win column, beating St. Bonaventure, 14-4, in a Tri Valley League match on Thursday.

The Warriors were able to handle the windy conditions.

"Incredibly windy conditions that were tough for both teams to adjust to, but I think our boys seemed to get the hang of it quicker," said coach Charles Bryant.

In doubles, Sam Truax/Jacob Ascencio swept their three sets and only dropped two games on the day.  Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika won two of their three sets. Myles Morgan/Franky Hall also went 2-1 in their first match together. 

In singles, Bryan Taira and Jeremy Saito both swept. No. 1 Jacques Jougla rallied from a 1-3 deficit in his last set and won 6-3.

Carpinteria is now 4-11 overall and 2-3 in the TVL.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 