Carpinteria Tennis Gets Back on Winning Track

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team got back in the win column, beating St. Bonaventure, 14-4, in a Tri Valley League match on Thursday.

The Warriors were able to handle the windy conditions.

"Incredibly windy conditions that were tough for both teams to adjust to, but I think our boys seemed to get the hang of it quicker," said coach Charles Bryant.

In doubles, Sam Truax/Jacob Ascencio swept their three sets and only dropped two games on the day. Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika won two of their three sets. Myles Morgan/Franky Hall also went 2-1 in their first match together.

In singles, Bryan Taira and Jeremy Saito both swept. No. 1 Jacques Jougla rallied from a 1-3 deficit in his last set and won 6-3.

Carpinteria is now 4-11 overall and 2-3 in the TVL.