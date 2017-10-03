Carpinteria Tennis Has a Rough Day Against Thacher

Tennis

Carpinteria suffered its fifth straight girls tennis loss in the Tri-Valley League, falling to Thacher, 17-1, on Tuesday.

"Uunfortunately, yes the score was a true indicator of how the match went," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "We just had a rough day either getting going or sustaining any momentum we did have."

The lone point by the Warriors was won by the doubles team of Amy Perez and Karla Marin.

Carpinteria is 6-8 overall and 0-5 in league.

