Carpinteria Tennis Keeps Rolling in Citrus Coast League

Carpinteria improved to 5-0 in the Citrus Coast League with an 18-0 girls tennis win over Santa Paula on Tuesday.

Jessica Santillan pulled out a comeback win in a tiebreaker to preserve the clean sheet for the Warriors. She was down 5-0 and won the tiebreak 7-6.

"We had a very complete win today," said coach Charles Bryant. "We were able to work on a few things and also reinforce some of our good habits. Mother Nature added some wind so we were happy learning how to deal with that as well."

The Warriors are 12-4 overall.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.