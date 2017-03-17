Carpinteria Tennis Loses Close One Against Foothill Tech

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team dropped a 10-8 decision to Foothill Tech in a Frontier League match on Friday.

"We played one of our best matches of the year but just could not get over the hump," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We had close wins and losses, come-from-behind wins and just steady solid play throughout. And after all of that we were just a bit outplayed by a very good Foothill Tech team."

In singles, Jeremy Saito played really well against three quality opponents and came out with two wins and narrowly losing to Foothill Tech's strongest player. In his last set he was down 1-4 but came storming back to win 6-4.

Cameron Gralewski/Esteban Zapata had a big day, winning the last doubles set in a back-and-forth affair, 7-5.

Carpinteria is now 3-7 overall and 1-1 in the Frontier League.



