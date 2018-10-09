Carpinteria Tennis Pitches a Shutourt Against Fillmore

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team donned their pink T-shirts and pink bows in school and later used pink tennis balls and pink grips as they honored Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday.

On the courts, the Warriors blanked Fillmore, 18-0, in a Citrus Coast League match/

Jessica Santillan, Emma Lapidus and Sydney Endow each had three 6-0 set wins in singles. In doubles, Amy Perez/Karla Marin also posted three 6-0 wins on the day.

"Today was so much more than playing a tennis match and I think the girls were very tuned in to that," said coach Charles Bryant.

Carpinteria is now 14-4 overall and 7-0 in the Citrus Coast League.

