Carpinteria Tennis Players Finish as League Runners-Up

Tennis

Carpinteria's Jeremy Saito and the doubles team of Sam Truax/Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson finished as runners-up at the Frontier League boys tennis finals on Thursday.

Saito lost to top seed Yuvi Narang of Foothill Tech, 6-0, 6-0. Truax and Nahooikaika-Anderson fell to the Dragons' No. 1 team of Dom DuMont and Noah Colby 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

"I am very proud of how they played and how they represented Carpinteria on the courts today," coach Charles Bryant said of his finalists. "But Foothill Tech just had either more in the tank or just seemed to come up bigger on the big points, so I give them a lot of credit."

The finalists advance to the CIF Sectionals.