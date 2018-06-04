Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:21 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Carpinteria Tennis Rebounds With Win at Cabrillo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 31, 2018 | 5:36 p.m.

Carpinteria rebounded from a loss against Arroyo Grande with a 15-3 win against Cabrillo on Saturday.

Myles Morgan provided a big lift for the Warriors.

"His second set against a high quality opponent was the best I have ever seen him play," coach Charles Bryant said. "He really started to understand how to play each ball and when to be aggressive and when to play either defensive or play a more neutral ball.  He made it all work and you could see him gain confidence with each point.  He needed that.  He is so skilled and determined that to couple that with now learning how to play each ball is just great to see."

Carlos Costilla went 2-1 and Esteban Zapata went 1-1 to round out our singles scoring.

In doubles, Solomon Nahooikaika went 1-0 with his usual partner Kirby Zapata and then teamed up with Tony Ochoa to win the last two sets.  His brother, Luke Nahooikaika, also went 3-0 with two different partners as he won a pair of matches with Cameron Gralewski and his last set with Ian McCurry.  JR Hajducko/Steve Poulos went 2-1.

Carpinteria improved to 7-2 overall.

