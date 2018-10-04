Friday, October 5 , 2018, 10:34 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Carpinteria Tennis Rolls; Santa Ynez Golfers Win; Laguna, Providence Tennis, Carpinteria VB Lose

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2018 | 8:21 p.m.

Carpinteria routed Hueneme 17-1 in girls tennis and improved its record to 6-0 in the Citrus Coast League.

Josie Gordon celebrated her birthday with a 3-0 performance at No. 1 singles.

In doubles, Jeannette Carrillo/Lexi Persoon went 3-0 and did not lose a game.

"The girls have been working hard in practice and it is showing in their matches," coach Charles Bryant said. "We will have a few tough non-league matches interspersed with our league matches the next few weeks.  Those will be interesting and will be a good barometer to see how we are progressing as we head to the end of the season."

The Warriors are 13-4 overall.

Laguna Blanca Tennis Falls

Katherine Monroy swept her sets for Laguna Blanca, but Thacher took the match 13-5 on Thursday.

The doubles team of Phoebe Stein and Lucy Cao won two sets, 7-5, for the Owls' other wins.

Providence Tennis Beaten

Jenny Bohlinger and Ava Vandever each won two sets for Providence in a 14-4 loss against St. Bonaventure in the Frontier League.

The Patriots are 5-5 overall and 2-3 in league play.

Santa Ynez Golfers Win

Gracie Church shot a 44 to earn medalist honors and lead the Santa Ynez golf team to a 264-267 win over Cabrillo in a Channel League dual match at Mission Club in Lompoc.

Marina Vengel of the Pirates finished second with a 48.

Cabrillo 267
Ashlyn Wiswall 52
Kelsey Bruner 54
Ellie Mendibles 61
Alexa McCune 53
Katie Heath 52 
Thea Reagan 56

Santa Ynez  264
Erinn Callaghan 58
Gracie Church 44
Marina Vengel 48
Bridget Callaghan 60
Morgan Blunt 55
Olivia Cortopassi 59

Carpinteria Volleyball Falls in 4

Carpinteria won the first set but couldn't keep the momentum and lost in four against Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League match. The scores were 22-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-20.

Sadie Mead had six kills and Malia Shellabarger had five kills and two aces to pace the Carpinteria offense. Libero Mariela Guerrero scooped 20 digs and setter Mary Sawlaw handed out 22 assists.

Carpinteria is 4-5 in league and 4-8 overall.

 

