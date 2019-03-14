Carpinteria Tennis Rolls to Ninth Win of Season

Carpinteria got off to a fast start against Hueneme and beat the Vikings 13-5 for its fourth straight Citrus Coast League boys tennis win on Thursday.
Cameron Gralewski, Corban Pampel and Austin Stone each went 2-0 in singles before being subbed out. Zaidan Juarez and Ian Thomas played well went they took the court.
In doubles, Luke Nahooikaika/Carlos Costilla went 2-0 in their debut together.
"It is a newer combination but they look good together and I think are a good fit," said coach Charles Bryant. "They might be a team that plays together moving forward. Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika went 2-1.
Carpinteria improves to 9-1 on the season.