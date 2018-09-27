Carpinteria Tennis Win Battle of Unbeatens Against Nordhoff

Tennis

Carpinteria tennis took over sole possession of first place in the Citrus Coast League with a 14-4 win over Nordhoff on Thursday.

The doubles team of Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo overcame a first-game loss and won the net 18 in a row to complete a sweep.

"When they get rolling, they are tough to beat and lately they have been rolling," said coach Charles Bryant.

Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma played well as did Amy Perez/Karla Marin, who won two sets before Perez paired with Jessica Santillan to complete the doubles sweep.

After posting a 6-0 win in her first round, Josie Gordon found herself down 0-4 against the Rangers No. 2 player but came back with a very determined attitude and focus and won the next six games, said Bryant.

She almost pulled off a similar comeback against Nordhoff's No. 1 as she was down 1-4 but ended up losing 6-4.

Carpinteria is now 4-0 in league and 11-4 overall.