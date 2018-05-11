Carpinteria Through to CIF Quarterfinals With Win Against Magnolia

Tennis

The top two Warriors doubles teams swept to set the foundation for victory

Carpinteria boys tennis battled past an airtight start to Friday's second-round CIF match against Magnolia High of Anaheim to get a 13-5 win.

After a 3-3 first round of play, in which the Warriors needed to recover from being set point down to take a point, the team got a slight 4-2 edge to hold a 7-5 lead going into crunch time.

But when it came down to it, Carpinteria was ready. A 6-0 third round showing secured the victory.

Carp's top doubles brass, duos of Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata and Luke Nahooikaika/Cameron Gralewski, each swept three sets on the day. Ian McCurry/Tony Ochoa added another win in a 1-2 output.

"Luke was so mobile and agile at the net," said coach Charles Bryant. "Cameron was consistent from the baseline and when they play like that they are very tough."

In singles, no. 1 Jeremy Saito led the way with a flurry of volleys and overheads at the net en route to a 3-0 sweep. Carlos Costilla and Myles Morgan went 1-2 and 2-1 respectively, coming up with clutch third-round wins.

Now through to the Division 4 quarters, the Warriors will play the winner of no. 2 seed Bolsa Grande of Garden Grove and Marshall of Los Angeles.

Carp (16-4) is three wins away from a CIF title, but Bryant said he couldn't remember the last time a Warriors boys tennis squad won a playoff match.

"I think it might be decades, but I am not positive," he said. "But we have a special team with a great group of boys who are all good friends."

