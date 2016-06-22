Carpinteria to host ‘Last Chance’ Decathlon/Heptathlon Meet for Olympic Trials

Track & Field

A last-chance meet for heptathlon and decathlon athletes to qualify for the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials will be held at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium on Friday and Saturday. The meet is being hosted by the Santa Barbara Track Club.

UCSB alum Barbara Nwaba of the Santa Barbara Track Club is slated to compete in selected events at Carpinteria. Nwaba, the defending national champion in the heptahlon, has already qualified for the Trials, July 1-10 in Eugene, Ore. Qualifier Tom FitzSimons, the decathlon bronze medalist at the 2014 U.S. Nationals, may also compete in selected events to sharpen up for Eugene.

Friday's first day of the multi-events competitions is slated to begin at 2 p.m. Former Dos Pueblos standout Steven Scarvellis will be competing as will Carpinteria assistant coach Sarah Skipper.

The weekend event also will include a novice division heptathlon and decathlon. Carpinteria High's Brian Buchmiller, Chance Wright and Daniel Burquez plan to compete in the decathlon, said coach Van Latham.

On Saturday, there will be an all-comers track and field meet at 9:30 a.m. The second day of the decathlon and heptathlon competitions will follow at around noon.

