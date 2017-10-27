Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:07 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Football

Carpinteria to Play for Frontier League Title After Routing Fillmore

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 27, 2017 | 10:39 p.m.

Carpinteria enjoyed its biggest scoring output of the season, routing Fillmore, 56-26, on Friday to earn a shot at the Frontier League football championship.

The Warriors (6-3, 2-0) will play at Santa Clara next Friday in a battle of league unbeatens in the regular-season finale. Santa Clara beat Malibu 52-0 on Friday.

Carpinteria is shooting for its first football league title in more than a decade. 

Leo Vargas scored five touchdowns and quarterback Vance Keiser threw four touchdown passes to lead the Warriors to their fourth straight win.

The Warriors' Jacob Macias recovered two fumbles to set up a pair of touchdowns during a 35-6 first half.  His first recovery came after Carpinteria coughed up the ball. The Warriors scored on a 9-yard pass from Keiser to wide receiver Terrell Richardson, giving them a 14-0 lead with a minute left in the first quarter. 

Vargas scored the first TD, taking a pitchout and going 12 yards for the TD.

Macias made his second recovery at the Fillmore 45. On first down, Keiser threw a shovel pass to Leo Vargas and he rambled 45 yards for a touchdown. The PAT kick by Alberto "Tito" Alvarez put the Warriors up 21-0 at 11:53 of the second quarter.

Carpinteria made it 28-0 when Vargas took a screen pass from Keiser and went 50 yards for the touchdown. 

Fillmore got on the board but missed a 2-point conversion, leaving the score 28-6 with 4:53 left in the second quarter.

Carpinteria answered with an 80-yard drive that was capped by a touchdown pass fron Keiser to Richardson. Alvarez's kick gave the Warriors a 35-6 lead.

Vargas made it 42-6 with a 32-yard burst up the middle in the third quarter.

Fillmore scored on touchdown pass with 6:53 in the third quarter to make it 42-12.

The Flashes tried a pooch kick and the Warriors took over at their 40. A face-mask penalty and a personal foul on Fillmore pushed the ball to the Flashes' 32. Keiser ran down to the 10 and then hit Jacob Mata for a touchdown. The seventh PAT by Alvarez made it 49-12.

Fillmore added two more scores, the second one coming on a 98-yard interception return.

The Flashes then recovered a flubbed Carpinteria pitch play and returned the ball to the 4. The Warriors' defense made a stand and Richardson picked off a pass in the end zone to thwart the scoring chance. 

Vargas finished off the game with a 29-yard touchdown run. 

