Carpinteria Toastmaster Adrian Prado Wins Humorous Speech Contest in Division E

Advice

Carpinteria Toastmaster Adrian Prado of the Carpinteria Toastmasters club won first place in the Humorous Speech Contest at the Toastmasters Division E contest held Oct. 10, 2015, in Lompoc, and fellow club member Roberta Nadler won second place in the division's Evaluation Contest, competing against Toastmasters from clubs throughout Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County.

Prado represented Division E at the District Contest Nov. 7, 2015, in Santa Maria, competing against Toastmasters from central California and southern Nevada.

Toastmasters clubs provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Click here to learn more about local Toastmasters clubs.

— Christine Campos is the vice president of public relations for the Carpinteria Toastmasters club.