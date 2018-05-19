Carpinteria Track and Field Competes at CIF Divisional Finals

Track & Field

Carpinteria track and field competed Saturday at CIF Divisional Championship Finals at El Camino College.

Wyatt Stevenson was third in the 100 meter heat and fifth in the 200. He finished in 11.01 seconds and 22.39 respectively in those events.

With a seasonal best of 43.56, the boys 4x100 relay finished fourth — good also for the fourth-fastest relay in school history. The team consisted of Solomon Nahooikaika, Saul Hernandez, Roderick Hutchinson and Stevenson.

After a season in which she broke many personal records, Shaya Alexander outdid herself again, finishing sixth in the triple jump with a PR of 34 feet and eight inches.

