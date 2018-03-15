Carpinteria Track Teams End Droughts Against St. Bonaventure, La Reina

Track & Field

Carpinteria's track & field teams earned rare victories over the St. Bonaventure boys and La Reina girls on Thursday.

In a three-way meet, the Warrior girls beat La Reina for the first time since 2004 by a score of 70-65 and took down St. Bonaventure 100-34.

The Carpinteria boys won against St. Bonaventure for the first time since 2003 by a score of 103-32

Shaya Alexander and Yvette Zamora led the way for the Carpinteria girls. Alexander won the long and triple jumps and ran anchor on the winning 4x400 relay (4:35.18) that clinched the victory against La Reina. Zamora took the 100 and 300 hurdles and was part of the winning relay quartet.

Wyatt Stevenson won both the 100 and 200 and was part of the victorious 4x100 relay team for the Warrior boys. Terrell Richardson won both hurdle races, setting a new personal record in the 110 highs (18.72). Roderick Hutchinson set personal records in winning both the long jump (19-07) and the high jump (5-2).



