Baseball

Carpinteria Turns Triple Play in 9-1 Win Over Santa Clara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 1, 2017 | 5:11 p.m.

Carpinteria pulled off a triple play to end a 9-1 baseball win at Santa Clara on Saturday.

The Saints loaded the bases in the seventh and hit a liner off the glove of pitcher Tony Vega. The ball flew directly to shortstop David Martinez for the first out and Martinez stepped on second base for the force out on the second-base runner. He then relayed a one-bounce throw to first baseman Noah Nuño to force out the runner at first and complete the triple play.

Carpinteria fell behind, as Santa Clara scored in the first inning off Sal Delgado. Delgado, Chase Mayer and Vega held the Saints scoreless for the rest of the game.

The Warriors, meanwhile banged out 10 hits, including doubles by Mayer, Martinez and Toby Spach. Mayer, Martinez and Spach each had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Senior outfielder Brandon Muralles singled in Jacob Garside for the eventual winning run in the fourth inning with two outs, and the Warriors tallied five more runs in the inning.  

"It was an important day for the team having not seen live action since last Saturday," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "We head back to league play with a two-game set against Fillmore and will need to be sure that we were firing on all cylinders.  Our batteries were reliable, the defense was grinding and the offense was productive once we got our baseball legs under us.  It was exciting to see Brandon Muralles and Jacob Garside figure in the eventual winning run.  Both players work really hard every single day and bring only positive energy to the group."

Carpinteria (7-4) plays host to Fillmore on Wednesday.


Carpinteria…001 600 2 —9  10  0
Santa Clara…100 000 0  —1  5   1

C: Delgado, Mayer (5), Vega (7) and Spach
SC: Gassmann, Cuevas (4) and Barajas
WP Delgado (2-1). LP Gassmann
2B—C: Spach, Martinez, Mayer

 

