Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:40 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Unified School District Holds Community Meeting

By Jamie Persoon for the Carpinteria Unified School District | March 20, 2017 | 2:43 p.m.

On Thursday evening, about 100 Carpinterians gathered for the Carpinteria Unified School District Community Meeting at the high school.

District Administrator in Charge Jamie Persoon presented regarding state standards, achievement data from the state testing from 2015-2016, and discussed the Local Control Accountability Plan.

Chief Business Officer Maureen Fitzgerald reviewed the district's budget, and discussed that 83 percent of the budget is spent on people, including certificated salaries, classified staff salaries, and management salaries. Fully 27 percent of the district's general fund budget is spent on benefit packages for employees.

Fitzgerald showed the projected fund balances (reserves) over the next several years with current levels of spending, and explained that the district is in a structural deficit, spending down its reserves to less than 1 percent four years out.

The state law requires districts to have 3 percent reserve in multi-year projections, and Carpinteria's board policy as a Basic Aid funded district is to maintain 10 percent reserves to ensure it can make its payroll obligations. The CBO explained that the Board must make spending cuts in order to address this structural deficit and avoid fiscal insolvency. 

Community members discussed the budget, district goals, achievement results, and standards in small groups after each section of the presentation. Some questions were asked around the achievement gap between white students and English Learners and socio-economically disadvantaged students (those who qualify for free and reduced lunch).

A community member asked what interventions were being provided to assist students achieving below grade level, and Persoon described counseling services, reading intervention teachers at the elementary and middle schools, and Principal Gerardo Cornejo spoke about Extended Learning at CHS and a robust after school program with tutoring available. 

Another question was how the district and site principals manage the issue of suspensions, and how they intervene with students who are consistently disruptive to the learning environment. Principals Barnaby Gloger, Gerardo Cornejo, and Assistant Principal Ray Vazquez added their perspective to the conversation.

Cornejo spoke to the question about Santa Barbara City College's College Promise Program, ensuring 2 years free tuition, books, and fees for area high school graduates. He also said that the school continues to focus on assisting students to graduate high school with their A-G requirements in order to be eligible for a four year college or university. 

Cindy Abbott, Project Coordinator, and David Weniger, Director of Facilities, presented about the conceptual plans for each of the district's school sites. They also reviewed the summer work planned coming up, and what to expect in the next year of construction. The top priority of the Measure U initiative was to replace the district's portable classrooms with Gen 7 modular classrooms, which will begin in a few months. 

The entire presentation is available on the district's website under Reports and Presentations. The Board and administration welcome and encourage public input and can be reached via email or by phone at 805.684.4511.

Jamie Persoon is administrator-in-charge for the Carpinteria Unified School District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 