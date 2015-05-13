Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:19 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria School District Selects Finalist for Superintendent

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | May 13, 2015 | 8:17 p.m.

Carpinteria Unified School District board members have chosen a finalist to take over as superintendent and plan to vote on the employment contract at the May 27 meeting, interim superintendent Jeff Chancer said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, board president Andy Sheaffer announced the district’s pick is Micheline Miglis, who is currently working as the superintendent for Plumas County and the Plumas Unified School District in northern California.

Miglis reportedly announced her resignation at her current district on Tuesday but didn’t disclose which district she was joining, according to the Plumas County News. Local media also reported she was hired to that position in October 2012 and is trilingual, speaking English, Spanish and Greek.

She manages the K-12 district’s 2,400 students in eight schools, and alternative education and opportunity schools.

Carpinteria Unified’s board has been looking for a replacement since longtime district leader Paul Cordeiro left for a job in Santa Clarita at the Newhall School District. Chancer has been filling in since February.

Board members held closed session special meetings to interview candidates on April 24 and 25 and held another closed session at Tuesday night’s meeting regarding labor negotiations for the superintendent position.

The new superintendent will oversee Carpinteria Unified’s nine schools and approximately 2,300 K-12 students.

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is May 27, moved to a Wednesday because of the Memorial Day holiday. There is a special board meeting study session scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. May 27 and will be followed by a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m., both held at City Hall at 5775 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

