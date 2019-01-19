Carpinteria Valley Chamber 61st Community Awards Banquet Is Jan. 26

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will host its 61st Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club.

The Community Awards Banquet honors esteemed business and community members in the categories of Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Chamber Ambassador of the Year, and Chamber Volunteer of the Year.

Two extraordinary Educators of the Year are lauded as well and receive funding for classroom supplies. A Jr. Carpinterian of the Year is selected from three finalists; all are awarded scholarships.

Merit awards honoring volunteers from the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, service clubs, and various nonprofits are celebrated. Finally, at the end of the evening, the Carpinterian of the Year is announced.

In recent years the event has been sold out with 300 attendees. Serving as the chamber’s annual meeting, the Chamber Board members and officers are introduced, and outgoing board members are honored for their service.

A review of the previous year’s accomplishments is celebrated and the business community is recognized for their generous support and contributions.

Gala sponsors: Title Sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust; Hospitality Sponsor Rincon Events & Zoo Catering; Gold Sponsors Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, City of Carpinteria, Hickey Bros. Land Co. Inc., Latitude 34 Technologies, Meister & Nunes, P.C., Rabobank, N.A.

Silver Sponsors E.J. Harrison & Sons, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels, Southern California Edison, Community Sponsors-Carp Growers, Chevron, GranVida Senior Living & Memory Care, Hazelwood Transfer & Storage and McCann Mini-Storage, Island Brewing Co., Mission Linen Supply, Nimmer Pictures, Robert J. Berkenmeier & Janice Sugiyama, DDS, Inc., SBCC Foundation, and The Towbes Group.

The Community Awards Banquet is Carpinteria’s largest recognition social event of the year. The chamber has been hosting the event since its inception.

Tickets are $100 each. Register online at carpinteriachamber.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, call Joyce Donaldson, 805-684-5479.

Though the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1912, incorporated in 1934, the Community Awards Banquet was first held in 1958. Originally named the Citizen of the Year event, outstanding individuals were recognized for their community service.

The event was renamed the Carpinteria of the Year and later changed to the Community Awards Banquet.

Throughout the years the celebration was held at various venues including The Palms, the Carpinteria High School Cafeteria, Carpinteria Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Carpinteria Veterans Hall, and the Miramar Hotel in Montecito.

Starting in 1993, the banquet took place in a tent at the Carpinteria State Beach but inclement weather brought that to an end in 1998.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.