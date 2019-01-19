Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 19 , 2019, 3:11 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Valley Chamber 61st Community Awards Banquet Is Jan. 26

By Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | January 19, 2019 | 1:25 a.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will host its 61st Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club.

The Community Awards Banquet honors esteemed business and community members in the categories of Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Chamber Ambassador of the Year, and Chamber Volunteer of the Year.

Two extraordinary Educators of the Year are lauded as well and receive funding for classroom supplies. A Jr. Carpinterian of the Year is selected from three finalists; all are awarded scholarships.

Merit awards honoring volunteers from the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, service clubs, and various nonprofits are celebrated. Finally, at the end of the evening, the Carpinterian of the Year is announced.

In recent years the event has been sold out with 300 attendees. Serving as the chamber’s annual meeting, the Chamber Board members and officers are introduced, and outgoing board members are honored for their service.

A review of the previous year’s accomplishments is celebrated and the business community is recognized for their generous support and contributions.

Gala sponsors: Title Sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust; Hospitality Sponsor Rincon Events & Zoo Catering; Gold Sponsors Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, City of Carpinteria, Hickey Bros. Land Co. Inc., Latitude 34 Technologies, Meister & Nunes, P.C., Rabobank, N.A.

Silver Sponsors E.J. Harrison & Sons, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels, Southern California Edison, Community Sponsors-Carp Growers, Chevron, GranVida Senior Living & Memory Care, Hazelwood Transfer & Storage and McCann Mini-Storage, Island Brewing Co., Mission Linen Supply, Nimmer Pictures, Robert J. Berkenmeier & Janice Sugiyama, DDS, Inc., SBCC Foundation, and The Towbes Group.

The Community Awards Banquet is Carpinteria’s largest recognition social event of the year. The chamber has been hosting the event since its inception.

Tickets are $100 each. Register online at carpinteriachamber.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, call Joyce Donaldson, 805-684-5479.

Though the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1912, incorporated in 1934, the Community Awards Banquet was first held in 1958. Originally named the Citizen of the Year event, outstanding individuals were recognized for their community service.

The event was renamed the Carpinteria of the Year and later changed to the Community Awards Banquet.

Throughout the years the celebration was held at various venues including The Palms, the Carpinteria High School Cafeteria, Carpinteria Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Carpinteria Veterans Hall, and the Miramar Hotel in Montecito.

Starting in 1993, the banquet took place in a tent at the Carpinteria State Beach but inclement weather brought that to an end in 1998.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 