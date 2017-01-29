Carpinteria Valley Chamber Announces Community Award Recipients

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated 31 stellar community members at their 59th Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The red carpet greeted 330 guests at the sold-out gala at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club.
A record number of nominations were received this year, and after much committee deliberation, the following award recipients were honored:
» Carpinterian of the Year – Paul Wright
» Junior Carpinterian of the Year – Maria Zamora
» Small Business of the Year – Meister & Nunes, PC
» Large Business of the Year – Mission Linen Supply
» Chamber Ambassador of the Year – Caroline Alarcon
» Junior Carpinterian Finalists – Ana Delgado, Sam Truax, and Maria Zamora
» Educators of the Year Award – Brett Weiberg and Curtis Johnson
Certificate of Merit Awards presented by Community Non-Profit Organizations:
» American Cancer Society-Relay for Life – Nancy Garrison
» California Avocado Festival – Geri Carty
» Carpinteria Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group – Joe Escareno & Bruce Aiches
» Carpinteria Arts Center – Charles Lobue
» Carpinteria Beautiful – Diana Freeman
» Carpinteria Children’s Project – Becky Richardson
» Carpinteria Education Foundation, Inc. – Casey Balch
» Carpinteria High Boosters Club – Chris Kelsey
» Carpinteria Lions Club – Ron Hurd
» Carpinteria Masonic Lodge – Lawrence Cook
» Carpinteria Senior Citizens, Inc. – Nola Ferguson & Wilma Heidenrich
» Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce – Doralee Jacobsen
» Carpinteria Woman’s Club – Sharon Organista
» City of Carpinteria – Dick Weinberg
» Girls Inc. of Carpinteria – Donna Downs
» HELP of Carpinteria – Gail Stribling (posthumously)
» Plaza Playhouse Theater – Asa Olsson
» Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning– Kimberly Fly
» Rotary Club of Carpinteria Noon – Andy Bailard
» United Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria – Angel Sugleris
For more information contact: 805.684.5479 or 760.808.0823 [email protected]
Joyce Donaldson is president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.