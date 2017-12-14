Carpinteria Valley Chamber Extends Nomination Deadlines for Community Awards Banquet

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor its extraordinary community members at the 60th annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Nomination forms are available on its new website by clicking here.

The Community Awards Banquet nomination application form deadlines are as follows:

» Carpinterian of the Year 2017 — 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21

» Large Business 2017 — 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21

» Small Business 2017 —4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21

» Merit Award Recognition 2017 — Friday, Dec. 29

» Junior Carpinterian of the Year 2017 — Deadline was Nov. 27

The public is invited to join the festivities at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club as the chamber of commerce honors its highly esteemed 2017 recipients:

» Carpinterian of the Year

» Large Business of the Year

» Small Business of the Year

» Chamber Ambassador of the Year

» Outstanding Educators of the Year

» Junior Carpinterian of the Year

» Merit awards honoring volunteers from multiple organizations, including the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, service clubs and nonprofit organizations

Forms can be obtained by clicking here, by calling 805.684.5479 or at 1056 Eugenia Place, Suite B in Carpinteria.

— Joyce Donaldson is president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.