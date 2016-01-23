Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:20 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Community with 58th Annual Awards

Procore Technologies, The Food Liaison, Mary Crowley, Sandy Evans and Denis Hultman among top honorees at banquet

A stunned Mary Crowley is embraced by her family after being announced as the 2015 Carpinterian of the Year at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 58th Annual Community Awards Banquet​.
A stunned Mary Crowley is embraced by her family after being announced as the 2015 Carpinterian of the Year at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 58th Annual Community Awards Banquet​. (Daniel Torres photo)
By Joyce Donaldson for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | January 23, 2016 | 11:50 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce held its 58th Annual Community Awards Banquet​ on Saturday night at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club.

2015 Award Recipients

» Small Business of the Year: The Food Liaison

» Large Business of the Year: Procore Technologies Inc.

» Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Sandy Evans and Denis Hultman

Certificate of Merit Awards

» Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: Terry and Stan Scrivner

» California Avocado Festival: Heather Jenkins

» Carpinteria Beautiful: Bill Crowley

» Carpinteria Children’s Project: Diane Thackeray

» Carpinteria Education Foundation Inc.: Becky Gonzalez

» Carpinteria High School FFA: Emily Garcia

Juan Hernandez was named the 2015 Junior Carpinterian of the Year. Click to view larger
Juan Hernandez was named the 2015 Junior Carpinterian of the Year. (Daniel Torres photo)

» Carpinteria Lions Club: Doug Treloar

» Carpinteria Masonic Lodge: John Welty

» Carpinteria Senior Citizens Inc.: Carol Kelm

» Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce: Jackie Williams

» Carpinteria Woman’s Club: Bob Henry (posthumously)

» City of Carpinteria: Patty and Harry Manuras

» Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria: Jaclyn Smith

» HELP of Carpinteria: Jane and Jim Drain (posthumously)

» Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning: Art Fisher

» Rotary Club of Carpinteria Noon: Barry Enticknap

Nirasha and Jason Rodriguez of The Food Liaison were honored as the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2015 Small Business of the Year. Click to view larger
Nirasha and Jason Rodriguez of The Food Liaison were honored as the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2015 Small Business of the Year. (Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce photo)

» United Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria: Leslie Esposito

» 2015 Educators of the Year Award: Julie Rubio Shamblin and Amanda Furden

» 2015 Junior Carpinterian Finalists: Juan Alberto Hernandez, Jacques Jougla, Gabriella Limon

» 2015 Junior Carpinterian of the Year: Juan Alberto Hernandez

» 2015 Carpinterian of the Year: Mary Crowley

Sponsors of the banquet included Title sponsor Rincon Events & Zoo Catering; Gold sponsors Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Hickey Bros. Land Co., Montecito Bank & Trust and Rabobank N.A.; and Silver sponsors City of Carpinteria, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, NuSil Technology, Procore, Southern California Edison and Venoco Inc.

Click here for more information about the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, or call 805.684.5479.

— Joyce Donaldson is president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Mary Crowley accepts her award as the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2015 Carpinterian of the Year. Click to view larger
Mary Crowley accepts her award as the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2015 Carpinterian of the Year. (Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce photo)
