New CEO of Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Settles In, Aims to Bring Visibility

Joyce Donaldson succeeds retiring leader Lynda Lang, plans to pursue more programming and even accreditation

Joyce Donaldson never visited Carpinteria before applying for a key post within the tranquil beach town. Now that she has the job — as president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce — she’s already found lots to love about the place.

The fact that Carpinteria is located halfway between her two sons living in Los Angeles and San Francisco is nice, for instance.

Its welcoming residents and business owners are another plus, and finding a home a half-block from the Pacific Ocean was something of a dream for the Michigan native who moved to California — to Palm Desert, to be exact — seven years ago.

Donaldson probably won’t have any trouble promoting the small town and its businesses.

“I just thought it would be nice to live in a beach town,” she told Noozhawk on a recent morning at her 1056 Eugenia Place office, the one she took over June 1 for retiring longtime chamber leader Lynda Lang.

“Everybody I’ve spoken to is so welcoming. Everybody has been very wonderful.”

First on the agenda is making the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce more visible — herself included.

Donaldson plans to tackle the Carpinteria post as she has the past 11 years in similar roles. She served five years as president and CEO of the Indio Chamber of Commerce in the Coachella Valley and spent seven years before that as executive director of the Romeo-Washington Chamber of Commerce in Romeo, Mich., a stone’s throw from the small suburb north of Detroit where she grew up.

She wants to add more programming — like the current monthly First Friday sales events — and educational networking breakfasts that keep the chamber’s more than 350 members updated on relevant legislation, topics and business trends.

She’s fiscally minded and aims to accredit the Carpinteria chamber, which is a years-long process of information gathering and developing better practices in all areas of operation.

In Indio, her chamber obtained a Four-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing it in the top 3 percent of the nation’s 7,000 chambers of commerce.

Friends who had visited Carpinteria before encouraged her to apply for the post, from which she was selected from a nationwide pool of candidates.

Donaldson is more than qualified and boasts great vision, said Lang, who will retire this month after completing Carpinteria’s destination guide and business directory. She will stick around town and continue serving on local boards.

Lang has helped the transition, noting Donaldson shares her passion for the beach town.

Donaldson graduated from the U.S. Chamber Institute for Organization Management and the California Western Association of Chamber Executives Academy, where she first met Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

She’s been meeting locals and hopes to continue working closely with area chamber counterparts to support the good work of businesses and to encourage others to fall for Carpinteria like she did.

