Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosting Monthly Mixer

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly mixer at Montecito Bank & Trust from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday, June 24.

Join us for opportunities to network and reap the benefits of community unity!

Delicious appetizers will be provided by neighboring businesses Food Liaison and Uncle Chens.

Montecito Bank & Trust is located at 1023 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

The cost to attend is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. RSVP to [email protected] or call 805.684.5479.

— Joyce Donaldson represents the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.