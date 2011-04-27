Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Business

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts ‘State of the Community’ Breakfast

Speakers discuss how businesses are weathering the economic climate

By Pat Kistler for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 27, 2011 | 4:52 p.m.

The annual State of the Community, hosted Tuesday by the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce at Rincon Beach Club & Catering, was opened with a greeting by Lynda Weinman, owner of Lynda.com and executive sponsor of the event.

The breakfast, attended by 150 Carpinteria business leaders, featured Carpinteria Mayor Al Clark, First District county Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger.

Those in attendance were pleased to hear about the city of Carpinteria’s ability to weather the current storm of economic uncertainty, by hanging on to its reserves, partnering with the CVCC and other community groups to feature needed projects, securing various grants to assist with infrastructure and innovative public services, and implementing a conservative spending plan.

Carbajal noted that Carpinteria has the lowest unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County.

Questions about the Carpinteria State of the Community event are welcome by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Pat Kistler is government relations director of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

