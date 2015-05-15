Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Selects New President/CEO

After a nationwide search, a new president/chief executive officer has been selected for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Joyce Donaldson, IOM, will take over the helm of the chamber on June 1.

Lynda Lang has held the position of president/CEO since 2007 and will retire at the end of the month, making the transition seamless for both chamber and community members.

During Lang’s tenure, she helped shepherd the chamber and local businesses through the tough recession time and built important relationships for the benefit of chamber members, all while putting the chamber in a much stronger financial position.

With more than 11 years of professional chamber leadership experience, Donaldson has a proven history of enhancing operations, bolstering financial stability, increasing visibility, and strengthening community and government relations. Donaldson served as executive director of the Romeo-Washington Chamber of Commerce in Romeo, Mich., for seven years and most recently for five years as president and CEO of the Indio Chamber of Commerce in Indio.

Donaldson holds an associate's degree of applied science and has consistently continued her education, keeping abreast of current chamber trends and best practices. She is a 2013 graduate of the U.S. Chamber Institute for Organization Management (IOM) and 2012 graduate of the California Western Association of Chamber Executives Academy (W.A.C.E.). Donaldson is also a graduate of Leadership Coachella Valley, Calif., and Leadership Macomb, Mich.

In 2013, Donaldson guided the Indio Chamber team to the next level by achieving Four Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing the Indio Chamber in the top 3 percent nationwide and one of only 12 in California.

“I am eager to utilize my broad experience for the advancement, success, and prosperity of the business community. I am dedicated to secure the Carpinteria Valley Chamber as one of the top membership-based business organizations in California,” Donaldson said. “I am eager to immerse myself into the Carpinteria community and am committed to expand the solid foundation that the current chamber leadership team has built.”

Tom Ligare, chair of the CEO Search Committee, expressed confidence in the new appointment.

“We have been thorough in our deliberations throughout the selection process," he said. "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome her to the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.”

Members will start seeing Donaldson at all the upcoming chamber events. Take the time to introduce yourself — you will be glad you did.

Donaldson can be reached at [email protected]. You can also connect with her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

— Lynda Lang is president/CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.