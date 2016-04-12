Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:50 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Slates Annual State of the Community Luncheon for April 22

By Joyce Donaldson for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 12, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual State of the Community Luncheon from 11:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2016, at the Rincon Beach Club. Cox Communications is the event’s title sponsor.

Featured Speakers include Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty, 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Peter Rupert, Ph.D., of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project.

New local leaders will give an update on their respective offices, including Superintendent Micheline G. Miglis, Carpinteria Unified School District; Lieutenant Michael T. Perkins, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; and Interim Fire Chief Jim Rampton, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The chamber thanks all of its community partners.

Gold Executive Circle sponsors include E. J. Harrison & Sons; Latitude 34 Technologies; Meister & Nunes, P.C.; Montecito Bank & Trust, Union Bank; and Venoco, Inc.

Silver Community Sponsors include Hayes Commercial Group; O’Connor Pest Control; MarBorg Industries; Procore; and Shepard Place Apartments, Shops and Offices.

Rincon Beach Club is located at 3805 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

The cost to attend is $45 for chamber members and $55 for non-members. An RSVP is required.

To reserve your spot, contact Joyce Donaldson at 805.684.5479 or [email protected].

Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

