Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce to Hold Legistlative Breakfast Featuring Lois Capps

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host it’s ​second quarter Good Morning Carpinteria Valley Legislative Breakfast from 8-9:45 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2016, at Rincon Beach Club.

Congresswoman Lois Capps will provide updates from Washington and discuss recent healthcare initiatives. In addition, Charles Hamilton, general manager of the Carpinteria Valley Water District will discuss the water district’s response to the drought.

Good Morning Carpinteria Valley is an information-packed program, designed to brief the business community on the latest business trends, legislative updates, economic development and relevant issues that affect the community.

Opportunities to network, a wealth of information and a hot, hearty breakfast are all included.

The Breakfast is sponsored by Venoco, Inc.

Rincon Beach Club is located at 3805 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

The cost to attend the breakfast is $30 for Chamber of Commerce members and $35 for non-members. RSVPs are required. To sign up or learn more, call 805.684.5479 or email [email protected].

— Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Caprinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.