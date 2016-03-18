Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce to Hold Networking Event at Santa Barbara Airport

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer at the Santa Barbara Airport from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2016.

The public is invited and encouraged to view the beautiful Santa Barbara Airport and join the festivities including raffles, delicious appetizers and an open bar.

If you choose not to drive to the airport, join the party and take a free ride on the Santa Barbara Airbus. The Santa Barbara Airbus will depart from the Camber office at 4:30 p.m.

The mixer will take place in the Earle Ovington Historical Terminal.

The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. RSVPs are requested and can be made by calling 805.684.5479 of emailing [email protected]

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber prides itself on providing networking opportunities that showcase the business community by bringing professionals together in an atmosphere conducive to increasing business leads.

— Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.