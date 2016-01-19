Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce to Honor Standout Carpinterians at Annual Awards Banquet

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 58th Annual Community Awards Banquet will take place Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Reflecting the positive growth within the Chamber and in the generous Carpinteria community, "growing community unity" will be the theme.

The Chamber’s annual meeting traditionally recognizes those who make the Carpinteria Valley a special place to live, work, play and enjoy.

Join the Chamber at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club to honor the highly esteemed 2015 award recipients: Carpinterian of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Outstanding Educators of the Year, Junior Carpinterian of the Year and 18 other merit awards honoring local volunteers.

The Chamber wishes to thank its many generous sponsors: Title Corporate Sponsor, Rincon Events & Zoo Catering; Gold Corporate Sponsors, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Hickey Bros. Land Co., Inc., Montecito Bank & Trust and Rabobank; and Silver Corporate Sponsors, the City of Carpinteria, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, NuSil Technology, Procore, Southern California Edison and Venoco, Inc.

Community and business members are encouraged to attend.

Dinner tickets cost $80, and an RSVP is required to attend.

For more information, contact Joyce at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber at 805.684.5479 or [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.