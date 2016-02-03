Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host Good Morning Legislative Breakfast

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its legislative breakfast, Good Morning Carpinteria Valley, from 8-9:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, at the Rincon Beach Club with featured speaker Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Jackson will detail 2015 legislative accomplishments relating to equal pay for women, responses to the Santa Barbara oil spill and the assistance of California veterans. She will also discus the 2016-17 budget recently released by Gov. Jerry Brown.

In addition, Vice Mayor Fred Shaw will give updates on the City of Carpinteria, the U.S. Highway 101 Freeway widening project and Linden and Casitas Pass interchanges.

Information about the Rincon Bikepath and Commuter Rail will be presented by Santa Barbara County Association of Government's Government Relations and Public Information Manager Gregg Hart.

Good Morning Carpinteria Valley is an information-packed program, designed to brief the business community on the latest business trends, legislative updates, economic developments and relevant issues that affect the Carpinteria community.

A wealth of information, a hot and hearty breakfast and numerous opportunities to network are all included.

Cox Communications is the event sponsor.

Rincon Beach Club is located at 3805 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

The cost to attend is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. An RSVP is required to attend.

To reserve a space or for more information, contact Joyce at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber at 805.684.5479 or [email protected].

— Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.