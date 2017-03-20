Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:41 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Offers Guided Tour of Tuscany

By Joyce Donaldson for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | March 20, 2017 | 2:03 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a guided tour of Tuscany Nov. 7-15. A trip preview will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 3 in the chamber office Conference Room.

Chamber and community members are invited on this unique travel opportunity, designed to give travelers a taste of the history, cuisine and culture of the Tuscan region.

Travelers will enjoy all seven nights in one hotel in Montecatini Terme, a charming town known for its spas and resorts. Included in the tour is an excursion to Florence with a visit to the city’s famed cathedral and a tour of the Academy Gallery to see Michelangelo’s famed statue of David. Travelers will enjoy day trips to the Tuscan cities of Siena, Pisa, Lucca and San Gimignano. A visit to a local winery for a tasting as well as a Tuscan cooking class is also included. An optional tour to Portofino and the Italian Riviera is also available.

The tour price is $2,950 per person (double occupancy) and includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles, first-class hotel accommodations, 11 meals, a professional tour escort,  baggage handling and sightseeing with admission to all attractions per itinerary.

For more information, please join us for the April 3 presentation at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 1056 Eugenia Place, Suite B in Carpinteria. This is an excellent chance to see the places you’ll be visiting on the tour and answer all travel questions that you might have. RSVPs are requested (though not required) at 805.684.5479.

The goal of the travel program is to expose business leaders and community members to new and different cultures at reasonable group rates.

Call Joyce Donaldson at 805.684.5470 for more information about the travel program, or click here.

— Joyce Donaldson is president of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
