Business

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Welcomes The Food Liaison

By Joyce Donaldson for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | June 25, 2015 | 7:45 a.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to a ribbon-cutting to welcome The Food Liaison, a new business located at 1033 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

The ribbon-cutting — at 1 p.m. Monday — will be part of The Food Liaison’s grand-opening festivities.

The event is free to the public, and the Carpinteria Valley chamber welcomes community members to stop by and personally welcome Nirasha and Jason Rodriguez to the community.

From a self-taught beginning in the South, Nirasha Rodriguez has been in the restaurant business for 10 years. Throughout the West Coast she has delighted many people in all stages of her career as a sous chef, a private chef, celebrity chef and executive chef.

After strong public demand, she and her husband, Jason, expanded their catering company to include a lunch counter and cooking classes. The love and attention that goes into their food also goes into their selection of staff.

At The Food Liaison, customer service is just as good, if not better than, the food itself. The Rodriguezes chose Carpinteria for their business because they have been longtime locals and, simply put, couldn’t imagine their business anywhere else.

Click here for more information about the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, or call 805.684.5479. Click here to RSVP for Monday’s free event.

— Joyce Donaldson is president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

