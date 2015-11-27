Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host Winter White Wonderland Holiday Mixer

Advice

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Winter White Wonderland Holiday Mixer at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015.

Star Sponsor is Ameravant Web Studio. Island Brewing Company will provide holiday spirits and the SBCC School of Culinary Arts will provide an array of holiday-inspired appetizers.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber prides itself on providing networking opportunities that showcase the business community by bringing professionals together in an atmosphere conducive to increasing business leads.

In keeping with the theme, all white attire is optional.

Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is located at 3300 Via Real in Carpinteria.

The event costs $5 for members and $10 for prospective new members. RSVPs are requested.

To reserve your ticket or to learn more, contact Joyce at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber at 805.684.5479 or [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.