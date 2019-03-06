Carpinteria Valley Chamber Presents Economic Forecast

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the Annual State of the Community & Economic Forecast Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane.

Guest speakers include Mark Schniepp, president of California Economic Forecast; Carpinteria Mayor,Wade Nomura; and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.

The California Economic Forecast in Santa Barbara prepares forecasts and commentary on the regional economies of California. Schniepp will present an economic update which will include the status of the local real estate market, local retail and tourism.

Title sponsor is COX Communications.

Cost to attend is $50 for chamber members, $55 for non-members. RSVP required and seating is limited. To reserve a spot, visit www.carpinteriachamber.org.

For additional information, contact the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 805-684-5479, email [email protected]

The chamber is a 501 C (6) nonprofit organization, funded through chamber membership investments, sponsors and fundraisers.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.