Carpinteria Valley Chamber Seeks Nominees for Community Awards

By Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | November 22, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will be rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the stars of the community at the 59th Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 21. Serving as the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, the community is invited to join the Chamber at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club as it honors the 2016 recipients in the following catagories:

Carpinterian of the Year
Large Business of the Year
Small Business of the Year
Chamber Ambassador of the Year
Outstanding Educators of the Year
Junior Carpinterian of the Year
Merit awards honoring volunteers from multiple organizations including the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, service clubs and nonprofits.

Deadlines for Community Awards Nomination Applications are:
Carpinterian of the Year 2016 - Friday, Dec. 16
Large Business 2016 – Friday, Dec. 16
Small Business 2016 - Friday, Dec. 16
Merit Award Recognition 2016 - Friday, Dec. 30
Junior Carpinterian of the Year 2016 - Wednesday, Nov. 30

Nomination forms can be found at the Chamber Office and www.carpinteriachamber.org.

Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and/or participate as a volunteer. Community sponsorships begin at $500.

To reserve a seat, inquire about sponsorships, or get more information, contact Joyce at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber, 684-5479, or email [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

