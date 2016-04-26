Carpinteria Valley Chamber to Host Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Networking Event

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Cinco de Mayo fiesta from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2016, at Premier Orthodontics.

Celebrate with tacos, margaritas, Island Brewing Company’s Tropical Lager, raffles and networking will all be available to get you in the fiesta mood.

The fiesta mixer will take place at in the Courtyard at Premier Orthodontics located at 5565 Carpinteria Avenue #26.

The cost to attend is $5 for Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Parking is free.

RSVPs are requested. To reserve your space, call 805.684.5479 or email [email protected].

— Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.