Business

Carpinteria Valley Chamber to Host Summer Soltice Networking Mixer

By Joyce Donaldson for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | June 14, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

Join the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce for its Summer Solstice-themed social networking live mixer at Venoco, Inc. from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2016. The event is in collaboration with the Business Giving Roundtable.

The Summer Solstice celebration will feature a delicious and bountiful barbecue, entertainment, no-host bar and raffle prizes, creating a festive atmosphere conducive to increasing business leads and building camaraderie.

The mixer festivities will take place at Venoco, Inc., which is located at 6267 Carpinteria Ave.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber holds social networking mixers monthly, featuring networking opportunities for members and prospective new members. 

The cost to attend is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Parking is free.

To RSVP, contact the Chamber at 805.684.5479 or [email protected].

Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

