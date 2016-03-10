Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Travel

Carpinteria Valley Chamber to Lead French Riviera Explorer Trip in November 2016

By Joyce Donaldson for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber | March 10, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber is pleased to announce a guided tour of the French Riviera Nov. 1-9, 2016.

Chamber and community members are invited on this unique travel opportunity, designed to give travelers a taste of the history, cuisine and culture of the French Riviera.

Travelers will enjoy all seven nights in one hotel, located in the city of Nice, one of the largest cities in the French Riviera and set on the Mediterranean Sea.

Included in the tour is an excursion to Monte Carlo with a visit to the city’s famed casino, beautiful cathedral and Princess Grace’s tomb.  

Travelers will enjoy day trips to the seaside towns of Cannes (known for its annual film festival), St. Tropez and Ventimiglia on the Italian Riviera. A visit to the Fragonard Perfume Factory is also included.

An optional tour to Aix-en-Provence is also available, which includes a tour of the painter Cezanne’s studio and a wine tasting at a local vineyard.

The tour price is $2,950 per person (double occupancy) and includes roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles, first class hotel accommodations, 10 meals, professional tour escort, baggage handling and sightseeing with admission to all attractions per itinerary. 

To provide more information, a presentation at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber office (1056 Eugenia Pl, Carpinteria) will be held at both 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.  

This is an excellent chance to see the places you’ll be visiting on the tour and answer all travel questions that you might have.

RSVPs are requested (though not required) at 805.684.5479.

The goal of our travel program is to expose business leaders and community members to new and different cultures at reasonable group rates.  

For more information on our travel program, contact Joyce at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber at 805.684.5479 or [email protected].

Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 