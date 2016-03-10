Carpinteria Valley Chamber to Lead French Riviera Explorer Trip in November 2016

Travel

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber is pleased to announce a guided tour of the French Riviera Nov. 1-9, 2016.

Chamber and community members are invited on this unique travel opportunity, designed to give travelers a taste of the history, cuisine and culture of the French Riviera.

Travelers will enjoy all seven nights in one hotel, located in the city of Nice, one of the largest cities in the French Riviera and set on the Mediterranean Sea.

Included in the tour is an excursion to Monte Carlo with a visit to the city’s famed casino, beautiful cathedral and Princess Grace’s tomb.

Travelers will enjoy day trips to the seaside towns of Cannes (known for its annual film festival), St. Tropez and Ventimiglia on the Italian Riviera. A visit to the Fragonard Perfume Factory is also included.

An optional tour to Aix-en-Provence is also available, which includes a tour of the painter Cezanne’s studio and a wine tasting at a local vineyard.

The tour price is $2,950 per person (double occupancy) and includes roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles, first class hotel accommodations, 10 meals, professional tour escort, baggage handling and sightseeing with admission to all attractions per itinerary.

To provide more information, a presentation at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber office (1056 Eugenia Pl, Carpinteria) will be held at both 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

This is an excellent chance to see the places you’ll be visiting on the tour and answer all travel questions that you might have.

RSVPs are requested (though not required) at 805.684.5479.

The goal of our travel program is to expose business leaders and community members to new and different cultures at reasonable group rates.

For more information on our travel program, contact Joyce at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber at 805.684.5479 or [email protected].

— Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber.