Business

Carpinteria Valley Chamber to Putt the Day Away During Annual Golf Outing

By Joyce Donaldson for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | August 23, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its 21st Annual Golf Outing & Fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, at Glen Annie Golf Course.

Join the chamber and network on the green with similar-minded business professionals in an energetic and picturesque atmosphere.

Tee off with the fellow local business leaders for an exciting day of fun and games featuring 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch buffet, barbecue dinner, swag bag, “funtivities” on the hole, raffles, a live auction and keepsake photo. Singles and twosomes are both welcome.

Current sponsors include Alliance Wealth Strategies, Best Western Plus Carpinteria Inn, DAC International, Farm Credit West, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Meister & Nunes, PC, Mission Linen Supply, MNS Engineers, Montecito Bank & Trust, O.Rhyan Capital Management, LLC, O’Connor Pest Control Corporate, Premier Orthodontics, Rincon Events, The Towbes Group/Shepard Place Apartments, Shops & Offices, Union Bank, Venoco, Inc. and Vet National.

Increase your visibility — sponsorships are still available for you to get your business on the tee.

A putting contest begins at 11 a.m., lunch commences at noon and a shotgun start will start the 18 holes at 1 p.m. sharp.

The cost to participate is $150 for individuals, $600 for foursomes and $800 for corporate sponsors.

To sign up or learn more about the 21st Annual Golf Outing & Fundraiser, contact Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joyce Donaldson 805.684.5479 or [email protected].

Joyce Donaldson represents the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
