Carpinteria Goes on Scoring Rampage Against Pacifica

It was a successful day for Carpinteria's boys water polo team Thursday at home.
The Warriors came out firing, notching 8 goals in the first quarter en route to a 14-4 non-league win over Pacifica.
Seniors Forrest Van Stein and Sal Briceno combined for seven goals, while junior Wyatt Stevenson added four goals of his own. Junior Michael Leonard scored a goal within the first 30 seconds of his varsity debut.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.