Carpinteria Volleyball Sweeps Fillmore

Girls Volleyball

The Carpinteria girls volleyball team improved their league record to 6-0 with a win over rival Fillmore on Thursday afternoon 25-13, 25–20, 25–14.

Corina Porter and Gabriela Rigonati led the way for the Warriors with 8 kills each; Rigonati also contributed 4 blocks and was a dominant net presence.

Carpinteria's Monique Sanchez notched 6 kills of her own and served 5 aces.

Carpinteria improved their overall record to 6-3, and will next face Thacher.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.