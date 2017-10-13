Girls Volleyball
Carpinteria Volleyball Beats Santa Clara in 4 Sets
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 13, 2017 | 10:05 a.m.
Jenny Alaniz put away 16 kills to lead the Carpinteria girls volleyball team to a 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-12 win over Santa Clara.
Shaya Alexander had a strong match in the middle, posting 10 kills and five solo blocks for the Warriors (6-5, 6-4 in Frontier League).
Crystal Sanchez provided some extending serving runs and collected six aces.
