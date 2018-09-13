Carpinteria Volleyball Falls in Four Against Santa Paula

Girls Volleyball

Carpinteria dropped a four-set girls volleyball match against Santa Paula in the Citrus Coast League on Thursday. The scores were 25-13, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22.

"We had a rough time finding our rhythm against Santa Paula's consistent attacks," Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia said. "The Cardinals did a great job of maintaining the pressure on us."

He praised the setting of Mary Sawlaw, who finished with 27 assist.

Outside hitter Yaneli Silva led the attack with eight kills and three service aces. Libero Mariela Guerrero had 21 digs.



Carpinteria falls to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in league.

