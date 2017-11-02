Carpinteria Volleyball Falls to Top-Seeded Glendale Adventist

Carpinteria gave top-seeded Glendale Adventist a battle but the Warriors fell short in the CIF-SS Division 9 girls volleyball second-round match, losing 25-20, 25-22, 27-25 at home on Thursday.
Senior outside hitter Jenny Alaniz had eight kills, two service aces and a block to lead the Warriors.
Middle blocker Shaya Alexander played a solid match, recording seven kills and seven blocks. Setter Yareli Silva had 23 assists and three aces.
“We are just a little too late, a little too late finding that energy,” Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia said.
Carpinteria ends the season at 9-15.