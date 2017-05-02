Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Carpinteria Volleyball Romps; Ethan Cloyd Lifts Dunn Baseball

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 2, 2017 | 7:15 p.m.

Carpinteria finished its regular season in boys volleyball with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-13 rout of Santa Clara.

Mayerick Rodriquez led the Warriors with 10 kills and five digs and middle Jonathan Flores had six kills and four blocks. Angel Orozco supplied 12 digs to lead the defense.

Carpinteria finished 13-5 on the season and 9-5 in the Frontier League. The Warriors will learn their CIF playoff draw on Friday.

Ethan Cloyd Leads Dunn Baseball

Sophomore Ethan Cloyd pitched a complete-game shutout and hit a home run as Dunn defeated Crean Lutheran 1-0 on Tuesday.

Cloyd allowed only three hits and struck out six.

Crean Lutheran threatened in the seventh inning with runners on first and second with two outs. But Cloyd closed the door by striking out the clean-up hitter for the final out of the game.

Dunn is currently 14-3 on the season and hopes to clinch a playoff berth as a freelance team by winning two out of their remaining three games.

Carpinteria Swimmers Qualify for League Finals

Senior, Emily Durtche moved up four places in her 50 yard freestyle to make the Frontier League finals on Thursday.  Freshmen Sadie Mead also swam a good race in the 50 to earn fifth place and a spot in finals.

Ryan Fly swam a season-best and a CIF consideration time of 5:28 in his 500 yard freestyle. Senior Sal Briceno also qualified for the league finals.

Bishop Diego Softball Loses

Sydney Naour broke up a no-hitter by Grace Brethren's pitcher in a 16-1 Frontier League loss.

Bishop hosts Carpinteria on Thursday.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 