Carpinteria Volleyball Romps; Ethan Cloyd Lifts Dunn Baseball

Prep Roundup

Carpinteria finished its regular season in boys volleyball with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-13 rout of Santa Clara.

Mayerick Rodriquez led the Warriors with 10 kills and five digs and middle Jonathan Flores had six kills and four blocks. Angel Orozco supplied 12 digs to lead the defense.

Carpinteria finished 13-5 on the season and 9-5 in the Frontier League. The Warriors will learn their CIF playoff draw on Friday.

Ethan Cloyd Leads Dunn Baseball

Sophomore Ethan Cloyd pitched a complete-game shutout and hit a home run as Dunn defeated Crean Lutheran 1-0 on Tuesday.

Cloyd allowed only three hits and struck out six.

Crean Lutheran threatened in the seventh inning with runners on first and second with two outs. But Cloyd closed the door by striking out the clean-up hitter for the final out of the game.

Dunn is currently 14-3 on the season and hopes to clinch a playoff berth as a freelance team by winning two out of their remaining three games.

Carpinteria Swimmers Qualify for League Finals

Senior, Emily Durtche moved up four places in her 50 yard freestyle to make the Frontier League finals on Thursday. Freshmen Sadie Mead also swam a good race in the 50 to earn fifth place and a spot in finals.

Ryan Fly swam a season-best and a CIF consideration time of 5:28 in his 500 yard freestyle. Senior Sal Briceno also qualified for the league finals.



Bishop Diego Softball Loses

Sydney Naour broke up a no-hitter by Grace Brethren's pitcher in a 16-1 Frontier League loss.

Bishop hosts Carpinteria on Thursday.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.